يوفنتوس يقرر الاستغناء عن أليغري.. وموتا المرشح الأبرز لخلافته

?⚪️⚫️ Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri will part ways as he won’t be the manager next season, as planned since February.



The only detail to clarify is whether Juve decide to sack Allegri now or in 10 days.



↪️ Juventus priority candidate as new head coach remains Thiago Motta.