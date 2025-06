The doors of #Gulfood 2024 have officially opened, and the crowd is pouring in! ? Thousands of F&B professionals from all four corners of the globe are making their way to the heart of the action!



Get your passes now ?? https://t.co/9Uf80H4O5d#Gulfood #RealFoodRealBusiness pic.twitter.com/9oh7XRo2GZ