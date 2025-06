السعودية، تسليم 73 فيلا عائمة لمنتجع شيبارة

Welcoming the future of tourism to #SaudiArabia. Designed by @killadesign_, built off-site by Grankraft, and transported from the UAE to Saudi Arabia by @MammoetGlobal, these space age orbs are the first batch of 73 overwater villas for our iconic Sheybarah resort at #TheRedSea. pic.twitter.com/EnRN3lmRj4